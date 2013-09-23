SARAJEVO The International Monetary Fund predicted on Monday that economic growth in Bosnia would pick up pace in 2014-15 but warned that further funds from the lender would depend on the Balkan country meeting deficit targets.

The IMF last week raised its growth forecast for Bosnia for this year from 0.5 percent to "close to" 1 percent, citing an increase in industrial output and exports.

In an interview with Reuters, IMF mission chief Ruben Atoyan said the 2013 projection was subject to "significant downsize risks" such as the recovery in the euro zone and domestic political developments.

Giving the Fund's first official forecast for the next two years, he said: "We forecast growth at 2 percent in 2014 and 3.5 percent in 2015."

The lender last week completed a two-week mission to monitor Bosnia's progress under a 385 million euro ($519.5 million) stand-by arrangement concluded last September, but has yet to officially conclude the review.

"To conclude this review we need to finalize all the details for meeting the fiscal targets for the end of this year," Atoyan said, explaining that Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic must adjust its 2013 budget to reflect a 3.5 percent hike in pensions, so that the consolidated budget deficit target of 2 percent of output could be met.

Bosnia's other region, the Federation dominated by Bosnian Muslims and Croats, must press ahead with implementing legislation cutting military pensions, he said.

If the authorities meet the terms over the coming weeks, Atoyan said, the Fund's Executive Board could approve the next installment of the loan at the end of October. The next tranche is worth some 48 million euros. The IMF has so far disbursed around half of the total loan.

Bosnia's two regions badly need the IMF cash to cover deficits in their respective budgets but Atoyan said they must also make sure budgets for next year would be robust enough to preserve gains made in 2013.

