SARAJEVO The economic crisis in Europe could see economic growth in Bosnia slide to just 0.7 percent next year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, slashing its growth forecast from 3 percent previously.

It also cut its 2011 forecast for the ex-Yugoslav republic to 1.7 percent, from 2.2 percent.

"One cannot be precise. We see next year between 0 and 1 percent," the head of the IMF's mission to Bosnia, Costas Christou, told Reuters in an interview. "And we see a lot of risks associated even with those projections."

Bosnia's darkening economic outlook is exacerbated by a political crisis that has delayed the formation of a central government for more than a year, and with it a budget for 2012 and a fiscal framework for 2012-14.

Agreement is crucial to securing funds from a 1.1 billion euro ($1.5 billion) IMF standby deal agreed in 2008.

"The inability to form a government seems to be having an impact also on economic policymaking," Christou said.

"At the time of a crisis, of all these uncertainties and risks going forward, it's very important to agree on a common economic platform," he said.

"We have been waiting for the authorities to come up with a common strategy when it comes to economic policymaking and when it comes to their approach to the IMF," Christou added.

"We are still waiting for that."

On the lower growth forecasts for Bosnia, Christou cited the weakened near-term economic outlook in Western Europe, and said low demand in European markets could put renewed pressure on Bosnian exports, which had been recovering since the middle of last year.

"Bosnia is a small, open economy. What happens in Europe and the euro zone especially has implications for the economy here and we don't see how Bosnia can avoid this economic downturn."

Financial channels could also be hit hard with European parent banks facing increasing funding costs, Christou warned. This, he said, could hit credit growth, jobs and businesses.

ROAD MAP NEEDED

Bosnia's state institutions have only an interim budget for this year because the country's two regions, which are the main contributors to the state budget, cannot agree on its size.

The Muslim-Croat federation supports a larger budget for the state to take on the extra challenge of negotiating European Union integration, while the Serb Republic fears a stronger state will threaten its autonomy.

The IMF standby deal for Bosnia expires in June 2012. The lender disbursed around 380 million euro up to October 2010, when the reform process was halted over delays in the formation of a government after a 2010 parliamentary election.

Christou said that to continue negotiations on the IMF loan, the Bosnian authorities should come up with a road map to deal with a weakening economy, prepare budget plans for 2012 and step up reform efforts.

Bosnia's two regions have drafted 2012 budgets based on "overly optimistic revenue projections," he said, adding that the budgets were based on assumptions of heavy bulk borrowing to close gaps next year.

Their 2012 budgets do not include borrowing from international agencies but rather the issuance of domestic debt at relatively costly rates, which may have implications for medium-term debt sustainability, Christou said.

($1 = 0.7410 euros)

(Editing by Matt Robinson and Susan Fenton)