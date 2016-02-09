Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) police officer Richard Donohue Jr., is shown in this handout photo provide by the MBTA April 19, 2013. REUTERS/MBTA/Handout

BOSTON A police officer badly wounded in a gunfight with the Boston Marathon bombers four days after their deadly 2013 attack said he was retiring on Tuesday, citing injuries that prevented him from fulfilling all of his duties.

Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority Police Sergeant Richard Donohue was shot during a gunfight with Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his older brother Tamerlan in the early morning hours of April 19, 2013, as the pair attempted to flee Boston.

The bullet that hit Donohue, now 36, nearly causing him to bleed to death, was likely fired by a fellow officer during the chaotic scene in the Boston suburb of Watertown, a local prosecutor has said.

Donohue had returned to duty but said in a statement that his decision to retire from policing was the result of his injuries, which he said resulted in near constant pain in his legs.

"If I had a choice, I would continue to serve as a police officer for decades to come, but those were not the cards I was dealt," Donohue said. "Unfortunately, I must now acknowledge the extent of my injuries and limitations."

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 22, was convicted last year of killing four people and injuring more than 260 in the April 15, 2013, bombing and its aftermath. He has been sentenced to death by lethal injection, a sentence that his lawyers are appealing.

Tamerlan died hours after the gunfight that resulted in Dononhue's injuries.

(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Tom Brown)