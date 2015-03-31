BOSTON A Boston woman pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges that she stole almost $40,000 in funds meant for victims of the Boston Marathon bombing by collecting payments that prosecutors contend she did not deserve because she had not been injured.

The woman, Joanna Leigh, 41, had sought more than $2 million from the One Fund charity foundation because of what she said were traumatic brain injuries but did not get it because she refused to provide her medical records, prosecutors contend.

"Not guilty," said Leigh, who faces charges of larceny and making a false claim to a government agency. She was released without bail.

Suffolk Country prosecutors contend that though Leigh was at the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013, she was not injured when two pressure cooker bombs exploded at the finish line, killing three people and wounding 264 others.

Nevertheless, prosecutors say, Leigh two weeks later sought compensation, accepting $8,000 from the One Fund, the foundation that has distributed $18.5 million to survivors of the bombings and to families of victims.

Leigh is also accused of falsely receiving $1,700 raised for her by school children, $9,000 in online donations through a website she created for herself, $18,000 in benefits from a Massachusetts’ fund for victims of violent crime and free dermatological services.

Leigh answered the charges in Suffolk Superior Court, which is about a mile from the federal court hearing the trial of accused bomber, 21-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Leigh appeared in court dressed in all black and wearing dark sunglasses that she removed only as she stood before the magistrate. She was supported by two people holding her arms.

"She's a very fragile person," said Norman Zalkind, Leigh's attorney, outside court. "You have to understand that."

Leigh is not the first to be accused of stealing donations to victims of the Boston Marathon bombings. A Maine woman was arrested in January on charges of scamming $8,000 from The One Fund, and a New York woman was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty last May to fraudulently collecting $480,000 from the fund.

Leigh told The Boston Globe last week she believed the charges were in retaliation for her criticism of the One Fund, which she said inadequately compensated victims who did not have to stay overnight in hospital for treatment.

