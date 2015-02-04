Boston Scientific Corp's adjusted quarterly profit edged past the average analyst estimate and the medical device maker reported a growth in sales for the fifth straight quarter, helped by continued demand for its heart devices.

Shares of the maker of the world's smallest implantable cardioverter-defibrillator rose as much as 4.3 percent in early trading to touch a more than seven-year high of $15.28.

Boston Scientific's sales growth and improving margin have been encouraging in the recent quarters, after a decade of "uneven at best" performances, Stifel Nicolaus' Rick Wise told Reuters.

The company cut jobs and reduced costs in 2013, faced with slack demand for medical services after the economic downturn. Revenue declined for eight straight quarters through June that year.

Sales from the company's interventional cardiology business, which primarily sells stents and catheters, rose about 9.6 percent to $549 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Sales of cardiac rhythm management devices, including implantable defibrillators and pacemakers, increased 3.2 percent to $481 million.

Total revenue rose 2.7 percent to $1.89 billion, just shy of the average estimate of $1.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Profit fell 19 percent to $87 million, or 6 cents per share, as litigation charges more than doubled to $37 million in the quarter.

Boston Scientific have been fighting a legal battle for more than eight years with Johnson & Johnson, which seeks over $7 billion in damages after losing out in a bidding war for device maker Guidant.

There are also 24,000 claims in court against Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific related to alleged injuries caused by its transvaginal mesh devices.

Excluding charges for restructuring, litigation and other costs, the company earned 22 cents per share, a cent above analysts' estimates.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Joyjeet Das)