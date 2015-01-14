BOSTON A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday, charged with fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars from a fund for victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, the Massachusetts Attorney General's office said.

It would mark the third instance of theft from The One Fund Boston, which raised nearly $80 million in the aftermath of the attack that killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

The Massachusetts Attorney General's office said Amey Molloy, 49, collected $8,000 from the fund and was applying for another $12,500, using falsified documents to show she had undergone foot and hip surgery for wounds suffered in bombing.

"A subsequent investigation revealed that portions of the medical records ... were not authentic, and that she was not treated for any bombing-related injuries as indicated in the claims she prepared and submitted," the Attorney General's office said in a release.

Molloy was arrested in Portland, Maine, and charged with larceny and attempted larceny. She has not yet been arraigned. Attempts to contact her were not successful. It could not be determined if she had hired a lawyer.

In May, a New York woman, Audrea Gause, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to up to three years in prison for collecting a fraudulent $480,000 claim from the fund.

In June, a pair of brothers from Boston were each sentenced to three years for attempting to bilk the fund of $2.195 million by submitting a false claim on behalf of their dead aunt.

Jury selection in the trial of suspected bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev began last week. He has pleaded not guilty and faces the death penalty if convicted.

(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)