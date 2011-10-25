Oct 2x Boston Properties Inc (BXP.N), a real estate investment trust that owns high-end office buildings, posted better-than-expected earnings, helped by higher rental revenue.

Boston Properties, which lists as its core markets New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Princeton, New Jersey, on Tuesday said funds from operations, (FFO) rose to $190.3 million, or $1.28 per share, compared with $150.8 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

That beat analysts' average expectation of FFO of $1.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company had forecast FFO in the range of $1.23 to $1.25 per share.

FFO, a measure of performance of a real estate investment trust (REIT), removes the profit-reducing effect depreciation has on earnings. It usually also excludes gains on property sales.

The company, whose chairman and chief executive officer is publisher Mortimer Zuckerman, said revenue rose 17 percent to $452.4 million.

For the fourth quarter, Boston Properties sees FFO in the range of $1.18 to $1.20 per share -- below Wall Street's view of $1.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2012, the company sees FFO in the range of $4.58 per share to $4.78 percent, while analysts had forecast $5.14 per share.

Shares of Boston Properties, which owns 153 office buildings, most of them top-rated, on Tuesday closed down 2 percent at $92.99, ahead of the release of its quarterly results and underperforming the benchmark MSCI U.S. REIT Index.

(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Gary Hill)