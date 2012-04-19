Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, in line with Wall Street expectations, helped by a lower tax rate.

Boston executives told a conference call the company had seen an uptick in sales of certain heart defibrillator leads - wires that carry electricity from defibrillators to the heart - in the past 30 to 60 days. Competitor St Jude Medical Inc STJ.N has had problems and a host of bad publicity over its leads.

Boston Scientific shares were up 5.6 percent to $5.85 in early trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Weinstein said the upside in first-quarter profit came from a tax rate of 9.8 percent versus the 17.0 percent that management had forecast.

Modestly better sales of implantable heart defibrillators, known as ICDs, helped offset the shortfall in stents, Weinstein said in a research report.

Sales of cardiac rhythm management products, including ICDs, fell 10 percent to $501 million, while sales of heart stents and related products used in interventional cardiology declined 5 percent to $603 million.

Boston posted first-quarter earnings of $113 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with $46 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $1.87 billion from $1.93 billion.

Sales in some of Boston's smaller divisions, including endoscopy, peripheral interventions and neuromodulation, rose slightly in the first quarter.

Boston forecast second-quarter net earnings of 6 to 9 cents per share on sales of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion.

For the year, it estimated sales of $7.35 billion to $7.65 billion. Previously it forecast $7.30 billion to $7.70 billion.

It backed its previous full-year earnings estimate, excluding acquisition-related and restructuring charges, of 60 to 70 cents per share.

(Reporting By Debra Sherman in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John Wallace)