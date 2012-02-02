Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday as sales declined in its two biggest businesses, cardiac rhythm management and interventional cardiology, and its shares fell nearly 4 percent.

Net earnings were $107 million, or 7 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $236 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 8 percent to $1.85 billion from $2.00 billion. Excluding the impact of foreign currency and sales from divested businesses, sales decreased 5 percent.

Revenue from the interventional cardiology business, which includes sales from heart stents, fell to $594 million from $641 million.

Cardiac rhythm management revenue, which includes sales from implantable heart defibrillators, dipped to $482 million from $564 million.

The company forecast first-quarter sales of between $1.83 billion and $1.90 billion, and net earnings of 2 cents to 5 cents per share. It expects adjusted earnings, excluding acquisition- and restructuring-related charges and other items, of 11 cents to 14 cents per share.

Boston Scientific estimated full-year sales of $7.30 billion to $7.70 billion, with net earnings between 25 cents and 38 cents per share. Adjusted earnings were seen at between 60 cents and 70 cents per share.

Shares of Boston Scientific were down 3.9 percent at $5.85 in trading before the market opened.

(Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)