Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) reported lower quarterly earnings and gave a disappointing outlook on Thursday as sales declined in its two biggest businesses, cardiac rhythm management and interventional cardiology, and its shares fell by as much as 7.6 percent.

Net earnings fell to $107 million, or 7 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $236 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 8 percent to $1.85 billion from $2.00 billion. Excluding the impact of foreign currency and sales from divested businesses, sales decreased 5 percent.

"This is really a reflection of their pipeline," said Morningstar analyst Debbie Wang. "They are not leading on the technology front. Once you lose the edge on technology, it takes 5 or 10 years to catch up. Until then, they'll just be limping along."

Revenue from the interventional cardiology business, which includes heart stents, fell to $594 million from $641 million.

Cardiac rhythm management revenue, which includes implantable heart defibrillators known as ICDs, dropped to $482 million from $564 million.

JPMorgan analyst Michael Weinstein noted that a lower tax rate and reduced share count were not enough to offset notably weak gross margins.

During a conference call, management told analysts that most of the benefits from its restructuring would come in 2013 and 2014.

For 2012, the company's outlook assumes continued weak demand for ICDs, with demand improving during the second half of the year.

"The ICD market appears to be showing signs of stability," Chief Financial Officer Jeff Capello told analysts. "We expect it'll take another quarter or two to see if the market has bottomed out."

The company forecast first-quarter sales of between $1.83 billion and $1.90 billion, and net earnings of 2 cents to 5 cents per share. It expects adjusted earnings, excluding acquisition- and restructuring-related charges and other items, of 11 cents to 14 cents per share.

Boston Scientific estimated full-year sales of $7.30 billion to $7.70 billion, with net earnings between 25 cents and 38 cents per share. Adjusted earnings were seen at between 60 cents and 70 cents per share.

"We maintain our 'sell' rating and price target," Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman wrote in a research note, citing intensifying pricing pressure and sluggish demand.

"2012 guidance suggests that top-line weakness is still outweighing cost containment measures," Roman added.

The company's shares were down 5.4 percent at $5.76 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange after falling as low as $5.63 earlier in the session.

(Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen Bavdek)