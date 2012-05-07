Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY.O), which provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation products, posted a quarterly loss partly due to acquisition-related expenses, sending its shares down as much as 24 percent on Monday.

The company bought tax preparation software maker Intuit Inc's (INTU.O) cloud-based commercial banking business during the quarter.

For the third quarter, Bottomline reported a net loss of $1.3 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a profit of $1.1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company, which counts Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), Deere & Co (DE.N) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) among its customers, earned 21 cents per share.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $55.3 million.

Shares of the company fell 20 percent in heavy trading to $18.05 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

