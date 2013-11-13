BMW earnings hit by 5 Series ramp-up costs, leasing
PARIS/FRANKFURT Startup costs for BMW's new 5 Series model contributed to lower-than-expected 2016 operating earnings at the German luxury carmaker, which knocked its shares on Thursday.
PARIS French conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA) stuck to its full-year forecasts after higher construction orders and savings at its telecom and media businesses helped lift third-quarter profits.
Bouygues had warned in August that its telecom unit could weigh on 2013 revenue but said its cost-cutting plan would help improve profitability in the second half.
Quarterly current operating profit rose 13 percent to 542 million euros ($727 million), while net profit rose 26 percent to 360 million, Bouygues said on Wednesday.
Bouygues reaffirmed that 2013 sales would remain flat or decline 1 percent against 2012 after it posted stable quarterly revenue of 9.05 billion euros, close to the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of 9.06 billion.
"The third-quarter results look better than expected at first glance, and the guidance was reiterated, which is good news," a Paris-based trader said.
Bouygues Construction's order book grew 4 percent to a record 17.7 billion euros at the end of September. Meanwhile, Bouygues Telecom sales in the first nine months were down 13 percent from a year ago.
The telecom unit's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 4 percent in the quarter, however, and the group restated its goal to stabilize it at around 900 million euros this year through savings.
Bouygues Telecom, France's third-largest telecom operator behind Orange (ORAN.PA) and Vivendi-owned SFR (VIV.PA), began slashing prices last year to cope with a domestic mobile price war sparked by Iliad's (ILD.PA) low-cost Free Mobile service.
It has also sought to fight back by being first in the race to roll out a new superfast 4G mobile network and said there were currently 500,000 active customers on this network.
Bouygues unveiled its own stripped-down broadband and phone package earlier this month under its low-cost B&YOU brand.
Shares in Bouygues, which have risen about 25 percent this year, closed at 27.785 euros before the earnings release, giving the group a market capitalization of around 8.9 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)
PARIS/FRANKFURT Startup costs for BMW's new 5 Series model contributed to lower-than-expected 2016 operating earnings at the German luxury carmaker, which knocked its shares on Thursday.
MUNICH, Germany Merger talks between German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. rival Praxair are moving speedily and constructively, Linde's chief executive said, but workers must be persuaded of the benefits of the planned $65 billion deal.
COPENHAGEN Lego is counting on capturing the imagination of Chinese children with its colorful plastic bricks while keeping kids in its core markets engaged with programmable robots, its new chief executive said on Thursday.