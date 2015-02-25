The logo of Bouygues Telecom company is seen on the facade of a building in Paris August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's construction-to-media company Bouygues (BOUY.PA) aims for all its businesses to return to sales growth next year, including its loss-making telecoms unit which is seen as a takeover target for larger rivals.

Chief Executive Martin Bouygues insisted on Wednesday that Bouygues Telecom, France's third-largest mobile operator, could succeed on its own despite a price war sparked by low-cost player Iliad's (ILD.PA) arrival in the mobile market in 2012.

"We have been courted like other operators around the world," he said. "No deal talks are underway. The choice of Bouygues Telecom is clear and it is stand-alone."

The family-controlled group, which also builds roads and owns TF1 (TFFP.PA), the country's biggest private broadcaster, said a stagnant French economy would weigh on its earnings this year after a steep drop in 2014 operating profit.

The conglomerate kept its 2014 dividend unchanged at 1.60 euros per share.

Operating profit slumped to 888 million euros ($1 billion) last year from a restated 1.319 billion in 2013 on sales of 33.138 billion euros, broadly unchanged from a year earlier.

This compared with a company-provided consensus for operating profit of 855 million euros on sales of 32.99 billion.

Bouygues Telecom's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 694 million euros, down 186 million euros from a year earlier. Sales fell 5 percent to 4.4 billion euros.

Bouygues Telecom added 73,000 new mobile customers and 110,000 fixed-line customers during the fourth quarter.

The company warned that a 200 million euro writedown would affect operating profit this year stemming from a network-sharing deal with rival Numericable-SFR. The depreciation would reflect costs involved in taking down mobile towers, but not lead to a cash charge, it said.

Last week Bouygues said it had received signs of interest in its telecoms unit in recent months from potential buyers, although no talks were underway.

It made the comments following media reports that Altice SA ATCE.AS, owner of telecoms operator Numericable-SFR NUME.PA, was preparing an offer.

Bouygues shares have risen more than 18 percent this year, outperforming France's blue-chip index .FCHI, largely on investor hopes for a sale of the telecoms unit. At 1037 GMT, they were down 0.4 percent.

"We believe that the shares overlook a win-win scenario for telecoms: either free cash flow recovers on cost-cutting or, perhaps more likely, the asset could be considered for sale," wrote Raymond James analyst Stephane Beyazian in a note.

(Writing by Leila Abboud; editing by Louise Heavens and David Clarke)