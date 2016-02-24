View of a Bouygues company logo on a construction crane at the building site of the new Law Court complex in Paris, France, February 23, 2016. The Bouygues group will announce his 2015 annual results on Wednesday February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS An improved performance by its telecoms business helped French conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA) beat operating profit forecasts, potentially strengthening its hand in its talks over a sale of the telecoms business to larger rival Orange (ORAN.PA).

Chief Executive Martin Bouygues said on Wednesday that the discussions were continuing about a possible sale of Bouygues Telecom, France's third-biggest mobile phone operator, to market leader Orange and that Bouygues aimed to get a stake of at least 10 percent in Orange under any deal.

Orange has been in talks since early January to buy Bouygues Telecom for about 10 billion euros ($11 bln) in cash and shares in a deal that would make Bouygues the biggest shareholder in Orange after the French government.

Bouygues said a stake of 10 to 15 percent in Orange "would be fine" and he put the chances of a deal being agreed at 50 percent, echoing similar comments by Orange CEO Stephane Richard. Talks could last a "few weeks" but were unlikely to extend beyond March, he said.

A spokesman later said that Bouygues was still seeking 15 percent of Orange and the CEO was not referring to the deal's final outcome but only the part that would be paid for through a capital increase by Orange.

"I am interested in a win-win scenario for all ... If we do not reach a deal we will continue our standalone strategy," Bouygues said.

He said he wanted to become a "significant" shareholder in Orange in order to "benefit from the future value creation for the market in France and abroad."

Bouygues later told journalists he had no plan to get a bigger stake than the French state in Orange "for now".

The size of the stake Bouygues would gain in Orange is among the points of discussion. The French state owns 23 percent of Orange's shares and wants to keep a blocking minority. Sources close to the government have said it wants to cap Bouygues' stake at 10 percent while sources close to Bouygues said previously they want a 15 percent stake.

A deal, which would have to be vetted by France's competition authority, would cut the number of French telecoms operators from four to three.

The family-controlled Bouygues group, which also builds roads and owns France's biggest private broadcaster TF1 (TFFP.PA), said current operating profit reached 941 million euros last year, up from 888 million in 2014 and beating a forecast of 852 million euros in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Group sales totaled 32.428 billion euros, down 2 percent from a year earlier, as a weak construction sector in France weighed.

Bouygues said it expected profit margins in its construction business, which generates the bulk of group sales, to start improving in 2016, after remaining stable at 3.2 percent in 2015. Its construction order book rose 5 percent in 2015 to 29 billion euros, driven by international operations.

Bouygues Telecom, which has been hit by a price war in France since the arrival of Iliad (ILD.PA) in 2012, has been pursuing a turnaround plan including staff cuts and a focus on the rollout of its speed 4G network and the fixed-line broadband market.

Bouygues Telecom's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 752 million euros in 2015, in line with the company's goal for about 750 million, and up from 694 million in 2014.

Sales rose 2 percent to 4.505 billion euros and Bouygues Telecom confirmed its long-term targets for sales and profit growth.

($1 = 0.9083 euros)

