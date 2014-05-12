PARIS Labour representatives at Bouygues Telecom expect the company to increase the number of potential job cuts to as many as 2,000 in a cost-saving plan, a trade union official said on Monday, confirming a report in Le Figaro newspaper.

The plan could see between 1,500 and 2,000 out of a total 9,000 employees lose their jobs, CFDT union official Azzam Ahdab said.

The existing cost-saving plan for the telecom division of conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA) envisages a total of 550 job cuts.

That was put in place in 2012, but earlier this year, Bouygues lost out in a battle for control of SFR to Numericable NUME.PA, a rival telecoms operator.

The industry is locked in a fierce price war, and winning control of SFR had been seen as important to Bouygues Telecom's future financial health.

"That (number of job cuts) is what's been circulating within the company for a three or four weeks now," Ahdab said.

Bouygues Telecom declined to comment.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Erica Billingham)