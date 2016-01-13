'Star Wars' embraces girl power with new heroine stories, toys
"Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
British designer Stella McCartney paid tribute on Tuesday to music veteran David Bowie, who died on Sunday, calling him "a genius".
After Bowie's death from cancer was announced on Monday, McCartney, daughter of former Beatle Paul McCartney, posted a picture of herself with the visionary rock star on her Twitter feed.
"I feel very, very honored to have a personal story about David Bowie, I can't believe that I can say that," the designer said in Los Angeles where she presented her pre-fall line.
"But I also have this other side to me that's, like everyone else, just been massively inspired and influenced by his great talent. As a designer, as somebody who is constantly looking for inspiration, David has always been there on every level. What an incredible genius."
NEW YORK When Mexican actress Kate del Castillo helped orchestrate a secret meeting between actor Sean Penn and drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in what became an explosive Rolling Stone article, little did she know she'd be drawing from the experience for her new Netflix series.