NEW YORK A 19-year-old U.S. amateur boxing champion was in critical condition on Monday, a day after he was injured in a multiple-car pile-up on a New York City expressway that killed his sister.

Pedro Luis Sosa, 19, and Jennifer Sosa, 20, were driving on the Cross Bronx Expressway in the early hours of Sunday morning, a day after an unseasonal snowstorm left roads icy, when their Chevy Venture was involved in a crash with several other vehicles, police said.

The pair had exited their car to inspect the damage when another car crashed into them, knocking them over the expressway's barrier onto the ground 75 feet below, police said.

The siblings, both from the Bronx in New York, were taken to the nearby Jacobi Medical Center. Jennifer Sosa was declared dead on arrival. Her brother was in critical condition.

Joe Zanders, the USA Boxing national coach, said he was shocked to hear the news, adding that Sosa had only narrowly missed winning a place on the U.S. Olympic team for the 2012 games in London.

"He's got tremendous talent," Zanders said, describing Sosa as a quiet, dedicated sportsman. "He's world class, there's no doubt about it."

Sosa, a 141-pound light welterweight, won the USA Boxing national championship in his weight class in 2010.

