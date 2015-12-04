ATLANTA Atlanta police on Thursday charged a young man with the fatal shooting last month of former cruiserweight boxing champion O'Neil "Supernova" Bell.

Bell, 40, was killed during a robbery after leaving a bus, said police, who found him lying in the street on Nov. 25. A second man was also shot but survived.

Tycorion Davis, 18, was charged with killing Bell, Atlanta homicide commander Charles Hampton said in a news conference.

"We're still looking for one more individual, possibly two," Hampton said.

He called the robbery "a crime of opportunity," but did not disclose further details.

Bell, who was born in Jamaica, boxed under the name "Supernova."

He was the undisputed cruiserweight champion in 2006, winning the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titles after a 10th-round knockout of Jean-Marc Mormeck in New York.

(Editing by Letitia Stein, Peter Cooney and Leslie Adler)