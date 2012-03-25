LOS ANGELES, March 25 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 23, led by "The Hunger Games" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Hunger Games .....................$ 155.0 million

2 (1) 21 Jump Street .......................$ 21.3 million

3 (2) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax .................$ 13.1 million

4 (3) John Carter ..........................$ 5.0 million

5 (6) Act of Valor .........................$ 2.1 million

6 (4) Project X ............................$ 2.0 million

7 (5) A Thousand Words .....................$ 1.9 million

8 (*) October Baby .........................$ 1.7 million

9 (7) Safe House ...........................$ 1.4 million

10 (8) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island .....$ 1.4 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 177.3 million

The Hunger Games ..........................$ 155.0 million

Safe House ................................$ 122.6 million

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 97.2 million

21 Jump Street ............................$ 71.1 million

Act of Valor ..............................$ 65.9 million

John Carter ...............................$ 62.3 million

Project X .................................$ 51.8 million

A Thousand Words ..........................$ 14.9 million

October Baby ..............................$ 1.7 million

Lions Gate Entertainment released "The Hunger Games."

Sony Corp's film division distributed "21 Jump Street." "The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Walt Disney Co distributed "John Carter." Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures released "A Thousand Words."

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Project X" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."

Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada. "October Baby" was released by IDP/Samuel Goldwyn Films.