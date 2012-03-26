LOS ANGELES, March 25 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 23, led by "The Hunger Games" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Hunger Games .....................$ 155.0 million
2 (1) 21 Jump Street .......................$ 21.3 million
3 (2) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax .................$ 13.1 million
4 (3) John Carter ..........................$ 5.0 million
5 (6) Act of Valor .........................$ 2.1 million
6 (4) Project X ............................$ 2.0 million
7 (5) A Thousand Words .....................$ 1.9 million
8 (*) October Baby .........................$ 1.7 million
9 (7) Safe House ...........................$ 1.4 million
10 (8) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island .....$ 1.4 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 177.3 million
The Hunger Games ..........................$ 155.0 million
Safe House ................................$ 122.6 million
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 97.2 million
21 Jump Street ............................$ 71.1 million
Act of Valor ..............................$ 65.9 million
John Carter ...............................$ 62.3 million
Project X .................................$ 51.8 million
A Thousand Words ..........................$ 14.9 million
October Baby ..............................$ 1.7 million
Lions Gate Entertainment released "The Hunger Games."
Sony Corp's film division distributed "21 Jump Street." "The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Walt Disney Co distributed "John Carter." Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures released "A Thousand Words."
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Project X" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada. "October Baby" was released by IDP/Samuel Goldwyn Films.