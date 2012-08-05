LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Aug 3, led by "The Dark Knight Rises" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Dark Knight Rises....................$ 36.4 million
2 (*) Total Recall.............................$ 26.0 million
3 (*) Diary of Wimpy Kid: Dog Days.............$ 14.7 million
4 (2) Ice Age: Continental Drift ..............$ 8.4 million
5 (3) The Watch................................$ 6.3 million
6 (5) Ted......................................$ 5.5 million
7 (4) Step Up Revolution.......................$ 5.3 million
8 (6) The Amazing Spider-Man...................$ 4.3 million
9 (7) Brave....................................$ 2.9 million
10(8) Magic Mike...............................$ 1.4 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Dark Knight Rises.........................$354.6 million
The Amazing Spider-Man........................$250.6 million
Brave.........................................$223.3 million
Ted...........................................$203.4 million
Ice Age: Continental Drift....................$131.9 million
Magic Mike....................................$110.9 million
Moonrise Kingdom..............................$ 40.7 million
Total Recall..................................$ 26.0 million
The Watch.....................................$ 25.4 million
Step Up Revolution............................$ 23.1 million
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Magic Mike."
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days," "The Watch" and "Ice Age: Continental Drift" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Entertainment released "Total Recall" and "The Amazing Spider-Man."
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Savages" and "Ted." The company's specialty division, Focus Features, released "Moonrise Kingdom."
"Brave" was distributed by the movie studio division of The Walt Disney Co. The Summit Entertainment division of Lionsgate distributed "Step Up Revolution."
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Vicki Allen)