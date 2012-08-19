LOS ANGELES, Aug 19 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting August 17, led by 'Expendables 2' at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Expendables 2............................$ 28.8 million

2 (1) The Bourne Legacy........................$ 17.0 million

3 (*) ParaNorman...............................$ 14.0 million

4 (2) The Campaign.............................$ 13.4 million

5 (*) Sparkle..................................$ 12 million

6 (3) The Dark Knight Rises....................$ 11.1 million

7 (*) The Odd Life of Timothy Green............$ 10.9 million

8 (4) Hope Springs.............................$ 9.1 million

9 (5) Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days...........$ 3.9 million

10(6) Total Recall.............................$ 3.5 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Dark Knight Rises.......................$ 409.9 million

Ted.........................................$ 213.1 million

Ice Age: Continental Drift..................$ 150.1 million

The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 69.6 million

Total Recall................................$ 51.8 million

The Campaign................................$ 51.7 million

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Days..................$ 38.8 million

Hope Springs................................$ 35.1 million

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Campaign." Lions Gate Entertainment released "Expendables 2." Walt Disney Co distributed "The Odd Life of Timothy Green." "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days," and "Ice Age: Continental Drift" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. Sony Corp's movie studio released "Total Recall," "Hope Springs," "Sparkle." Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Bourne Legacy" and "Ted." Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Christine Kearney; editing by Christopher Wilson)