LOS ANGELES, Oct 7 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting October 5, led by "Taken 2" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Taken 2...............................$ 50.0 million

2 (1) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 26.3 million

3 (6) Pitch Perfect.........................$ 14.7 million

4 (2) Looper................................$ 12.2 million

5 (*) Frankenweenie (3D)....................$ 11.5 million

6 (3) End of Watch..........................$ 4.0 million

7 (4) Trouble With the Curve................$ 3.9 million

8 (5) House at the End of the Street........$ 3.7 million

9 (9) The Master............................$ 1.8 million

10(7) Finding Nemo (3D).....................$ 1.6 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Hotel Transylvania..........................$ 76.0 million

Taken 2.....................................$ 50.0 million

Looper......................................$ 40.3 million

Finding Nemo (3D)...........................$ 39.0 million

End of Watch................................$ 32.8 million

Trouble with the Curve......................$ 29.7 million

House at the End of the Street..............$ 27.5 million

Pitch Perfect...............................$ 21.6 million

The Master..................................$ 12.3 million

Frankenweenie (3D)..........................$ 11.5 million

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Trouble with The Curve."

"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

"House End of the Street" was released by independent studio Relativity Media.

"End of Watch" was distributed by Open Roads Film, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment Inc and Regal Entertainment Group.

"The Master" was released by The Weinstein Co.

Walt Disney Co distributed "Frankenweenie" and "Finding Nemo 3D."

Sony Corp's movie studio released "Looper" and "Hotel Transylvania."

Comcast Corp's Universal Studios distributed "Pitch Perfect."

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Vicki Allen)