Paramount CEO Brad Grey to step down
Brad Grey will step down as the chairman and chief executive officer of Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures film studio, the company said on Wednesday.
Nov 11 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting November 9, led by "Skyfall" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Skyfall ..............................$87.8 million
2 (1) Wreck-It Ralph .......................$33.1 million
3 (2) Flight ...............................$15.1 million
4 (3) Argo..................................$ 6.7 million
5 (5) Taken 2...............................$ 4.0 million
6 (9) Here Comes the Boom...................$ 2.6 million
7 (6) Cloud Atlas...........................$ 2.5 million
8 (11)Pitch Perfect.........................$ 2.5 million
9 (4) The Man with the Iron Fists...........$ 2.5 million
10(7) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 2.4 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Hotel Transylvania..........................$140.9 million
Taken 2.....................................$131.3 million
Wreck-It Ralph..............................$93.7 million
Skyfall.....................................$90.0 million
Argo........................................$85.7 million
Pitch Perfect...............................$59.0 million
Flight......................................$47.8 million
Here Comes The Boom.........................$39.1 million
Cloud Atlas ................................$22.7 million
The Man with the Iron Fists.................$12.7 million
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall," "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Flight"
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo."
"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
Walt Disney released "Wreck-It Ralph."
Comcast Corp's Universal Studios released "Man with the Iron Fists" and "Pitch Perfect."
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine)
