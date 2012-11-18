Nov 18 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting November 16, led by "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2........$141.3 million
2 (1) Skyfall...............................$ 41.5 million
3 (**) Lincoln .............................$ 21.0 million
4 (2) Wreck-It Ralph........................$ 18.3 million
5 (5) Flight................................$ 8.6 million
6 (4) Argo..................................$ 4.1 million
7 (5) Taken 2...............................$ 2.1 million
8 (8) Pitch Perfect.........................$ 1.3 million
9 (6) Here Comes the Boom...................$ 1.2 million
10(7) Cloud Atlas...........................$ 900 thousand
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release (**) = limited release last weekend, did not place in top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Skyfall.....................................$161.3 million
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2...........$141.3 million
Taken 2.....................................$134.6 million
Wreck-It Ralph..............................$121.5 million
Argo........................................$ 92.0 million
Flight......................................$ 61.3 million
Pitch Perfect...............................$ 61.1 million
Here Comes The Boom.........................$ 41.0 million
Cloud Atlas ................................$ 24.9 million
Lincoln.....................................$ 22.4 million
"Breaking Dawn - Part 2" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall," "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."
"Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co. Disney also released "Wreck-It Ralph."
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Flight"
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo."
"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
Comcast Corp's Universal Studios released "Man with the Iron Fists" and "Pitch Perfect."
(Reporting by Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Doina Chiacu)