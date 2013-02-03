LOS ANGELES Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting February 1, led by Warm Bodies at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Warm Bodies................................$20.0 million 2 (1) Hansel and Gretel..........................$ 9.2 million 3 (3) Silver Linings Playbook....................$ 8.1 million 4 (2) Mama.......................................$ 6.7 million 5 (4) Zero Dark Thirty...........................$ 5.3 million 6 (*) Bullet to the Head.........................$ 4.5 million 7 (5) Parker.....................................$ 3.2 million 8 (6) Django Unchained...........................$ 3.0 million 9 (10)Les Miserables.............................$ 2.4 million 10 (11)Lincoln....................................$ 2.4 million NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Lincoln.........................................$170.8 million Django Unchained................................$151.0 million Les Miserables..................................$141.5 million Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 80.4 million Zero Dark Thirty................................$ 77.8 million Mama............................................$ 58.3 million Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters................$ 34.5 million Warm Bodies.....................................$ 20.0 million Parker..........................................$ 12.4 million Bullet to the Head..............................$ 4.5 million

"Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Zero Dark Thirty" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Warm Bodies" and "The Last Stand" were distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. "Bullet to the Head" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc "Django Unchained" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were distributed by Weinstein Co. "Les Miserables" and "Mama" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Sandra Maler)