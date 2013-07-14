July 14 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 12, led by "Despicable Me 2," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Despicable Me 2........................$ 44.8 million 2 (*) Grown Ups 2............................$ 42.5 million 3 (*) Pacific Rim............................$ 38.3 million 4 (3) The Heat...............................$ 14.0 million 5 (2) The Lone Ranger........................$ 11.1 million 6 (4) Monsters University................... $ 10.6 million 7 (5) World War Z............................$ 9.4 million 8 (6) White House Down.......................$ 6.2 million 9 (8) Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.............$ 5.0 million 10 (7) Man of Steel...........................$ 4.8 million

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Man of Steel ..............................$ 281.0 million Monsters University .......................$ 237.8 million Despicable Me 2............................$ 229.2 million World War Z ...............................$ 177.1 million The Heat ..................................$ 112.4 million The Lone Ranger............................$ 71.1 million White House Down ..........................$ 63.0 million Grown Ups 2................................$ 42.5 million Pacific Rim................................$ 38.3 million Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.................$ 26.4 million

"The Lone Ranger" and "Monsters University" were released by Walt Disney Co. "The Heat" was distributed by the 20th Century Fox studio, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Pacific Rim" and "Man of Steel" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Despicable Me 2" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Grown Ups 2" and "White House Down" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "World War Z" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)