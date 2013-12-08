LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 8 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting December 6, led by "Frozen," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (2) Frozen..................................$ 31.6 million

2 (1) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 27.0 million

3 (*) Out of the Furnace......................$ 5.3 million

4 (3) Thor: The Dark World....................$ 4.7 million

5 (6) Delivery Man............................$ 3.8 million

6 (5) Homefront...............................$ 3.4 million

7 (7) The Book Thief..........................$ 2.7 million

8 (4) The Best Man Holiday....................$ 2.7 million

9 (9) Philomena...............................$ 2.3 million

10 (**)Dallas Buyers Club......................$ 1.5 million

Last weekend's rank in parentheses

(*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire................$ 336.7 million

Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 193.6 million

Frozen.........................................$ 134.3 million

The Best Man Holiday...........................$ 67.2 million

Delivery Man...................................$ 24.8 million

Homefront......................................$ 15.3 million

Dallas Buyers Club.............................$ 12.4 million

The Book Thief.................................$ 12.1 million

Philomena......................................$ 8.3 million

Out of the Furnace.............................$ 5.3 million

"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

"Frozen," "Thor" and "Delivery Man" were released by Walt Disney Co.

"Out of the Furnace" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.

"The Book Thief" was distributed by Twenty-First Century Fox.

"The Best Man Holiday" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"Homefront" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment.

"Philomena" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.

"Dallas Buyers Club" was distributed by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Beech)