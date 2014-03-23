LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 23 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting March 21, led by "Divergent," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Divergent..............................$ 56.0 million

2 (*) Muppets Most Wanted....................$ 16.5 million

3 (1) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 11.7 million

4 (2) 300: Rise of an Empire.................$ 8.7 million

5 (*) God's Not Dead.........................$ 8.6 million

6 (3) Need for Speed.........................$ 7.8 million

7 (8) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 7.0 million

8 (4) Non-Stop...............................$ 6.3 million

9 (6) The Lego Movie.........................$ 4.1 million

10 (5) Tyler Perry's The Single Mom's Club....$ 3.1 million

Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Lego Movie................................$ 243.4 million

300: Rise of an Empire........................$ 93.8 million

Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 81.0 million

Non-Stop......................................$ 78.6 million

Divergent.....................................$ 56.0 million

Need for Speed................................$ 30.4 million

Muppets Most Wanted...........................$ 16.5 million

The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 13.2 million

Tyler Perry's The Single Mom's Club...........$ 12.9 million

God's Not Dead................................$ 8.6 million

"Divergent" and "Tyler Perry's The Single Mom's Club" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Muppets Most Wanted" and "Need for Speed" were distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Non-Stop" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "The Lego Movie" and "300: Rise of an Empire" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Mr. Peabody & Sherman". "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Jan Paschal)