LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting June 6, led by "The Fault in Our Stars," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Fault in Our Stars.................$ 48.2 million

2 (1) Maleficent.............................$ 33.5 million

3 (*) Edge of Tomorrow.......................$ 29.1 million

4 (2) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 14.7 million

5 (3) A Million Ways to Die in the West......$ 7.2 million

6 (4) Godzilla...............................$ 6.0 million

7 (6) Neighbors..............................$ 5.2 million

8 (5) Blended................................$ 4.1 million

9 (9) Chef...................................$ 2.6 million

10 (7) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 1.9 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 196.3 million

X-Men: Days of Future Past....................$ 189.1 million

Godzilla......................................$ 185.0 million

Neighbors.....................................$ 137.8 million

Maleficent....................................$ 127.4 million

The Fault in Our Stars........................$ 48.2 million

Blended.......................................$ 36.5 million

A Million Ways to Die in the West.............$ 30.2 million

Edge of Tomorrow..............................$ 29.1 million

Chef..........................................$ 10.4 million

"The Fault in Our Stars" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

"Maleficent" was distributed by Walt Disney Co.

"Edge of Tomorrow," "Godzilla," and "Blended," were distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"Neighbors" and "A Million Ways to Die in the West" were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"The Amazing Spider-Man 2" was distributed Sony Corp.

"Chef" was distributed by Open Road Films.

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Tom Heneghan)