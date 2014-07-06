LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 4, led by "Transformer: Age of Extinction," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Transformers: Age of Extinction .......$ 36.4 million

2 (*) Tammy..................................$ 21.2 million

3 (*) Deliver Us From Evil...................$ 9.5 million

4 (2) 22 Jump Street.........................$ 9.4 million

5 (3) How to Train Your Dragon 2 ............$ 8.8 million

6 (*) Earth to Echo..........................$ 8.3 million

7 (5) Maleficent.............................$ 6.1 million

8 (6) Jersey Boys............................$ 5.2 million

9 (4) Think Like a Man Too ..................$ 4.9 million

10 (7) Edge of Tomorrow.......................$ 3.6 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Maleficent....................................$ 213.9 million

Transformers: Age of Extinction...............$ 174.7 million

22 Jump Street................................$ 158.9 million

How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$ 140.0 million

Edge of Tomorrow..............................$ 90.9 million

Think Like a Man Too..........................$ 57.2 million

Jersey Boys...................................$ 36.7 million

Tammy.........................................$ 32.9 million

Deliver Us From Evil..........................$ 15.0 million

Earth to Echo.................................$ 13.5 million

"Transformers: Age of Extinction" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

"Deliver Us From Evil," "22 Jump Street" and "Think Like A Man Too" were distributed by Sony Corp.

"How to Train Your Dragon 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

"Earth to Echo" was released by privately held Relativity Media.

"Maleficent" was distributed by Walt Disney Co.

"Tammy," "Jersey Boys" and "Edge of Tomorrow" were distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Marguerita Choy)