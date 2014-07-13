LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 11, led by "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 75.0 million

2 (1) Transformers: Age of Extinction .......$ 16.5 million

3 (2) Tammy..................................$ 12.9 million

4 (4) 22 Jump Street.........................$ 6.7 million

5 (5) How to Train Your Dragon 2 ............$ 5.9 million

6 (6) Earth to Echo..........................$ 5.5 million

7 (3) Deliver Us From Evil...................$ 4.7 million

8 (7) Maleficent.............................$ 4.2 million

9 (**) Begin Again............................$ 2.9 million

10 (8) Jersey Boys............................$ 2.5 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Maleficent....................................$ 222.0 million

Transformers: Age of Extinction...............$ 209.0 million

22 Jump Street................................$ 172.0 million

How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$ 152.1 million

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 73.0 million

Tammy.........................................$ 57.4 million

Jersey Boys...................................$ 41.7 million

Deliver Us From Evil..........................$ 25.0 million

Earth to Echo.................................$ 24.6 million

Begin Again...................................$ 5.3 million

"Transformers: Age of Extinction" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

"Deliver Us From Evil" and "22 Jump Street" were distributed by Sony Corp.

"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "How to Train Your Dragon 2" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

"Earth to Echo" was released by privately held Relativity Media. "Maleficent" was distributed by Walt Disney Co.

"Tammy," "Jersey Boys" was distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"Begin Again" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Company

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)