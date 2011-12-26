LOS ANGELES Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the four-day, Christmas holiday weekend ending on Monday with "Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (3) Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol..$ 46.2 million

2 (1) Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows....$ 31.8 million

3 (2) Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked..$ 20.0 million

4 (*) The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.......$ 19.4 million

5 (*) The Adventures of Tintin..............$ 16.1 million

6 (*) We Bought a Zoo.......................$ 15.6 million

7 (*) War Horse.............................$ 15.0 million

8 (*) The Darkest Hour......................$ 5.5 million

9 (4) New Year's Eve........................$ 5.0 million

10(11) The Descendants.......................$ 3.4 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.........$90.6 million

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.......$78.6 million

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked.......$56.9 million

New Year's Eve.............................$34.3 million

The Descendants............................$33.7 million

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo............$27.7 million

The Adventures of Tintin...................$24.1 million

We Bought a Zoo............................$15.6 million

War Horse..................................$15.0 million

The Darkest Hour...........................$ 5.5 million

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows" and "New Year's Eve."

"Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked," "We Bought a Zoo" and "The Descendants" were released by divisions of 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol," "The Adventures of Tintin,"

Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Darkets Hour."

Sony Corp's film division released "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo."

The studio division of The Walt Disney Co. distributed "War Horse."

(Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Sandra Maler)