LOS ANGELES Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on October 7 with "Real Steel" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (*) Real Steel............................$ 27.3 million

2 (*) Ides of March ........................$ 10.4 million

3 (1) Dolphin Tale .........................$ 9.2 million

4 (2) Moneyball ............................$ 7.5 million

5 (4) 50/50 ................................$ 5.5 million

6 (5) Courageous ...........................$ 4.6 million

7 (3) The Lion King 3-D ....................$ 4.6 million

8 (6) Dream House ..........................$ 4.5 million

9 (8) What's Your Number? ..................$ 3.1 million

10 (7) Abduction ............................$ 2.9 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Lion King 3-D .........................$ 86.0 million

Moneyball .................................$ 49.3 million

Dolphin Tale ..............................$ 49.1 million

Real Steel ................................$ 27.3 million

Abduction .................................$ 23.4 million

50/50 .....................................$ 17.3 million

Courageous ................................$ 15.9 million

Dream House ...............................$ 14.5 million

Ides of March .............................$ 10.4 million

What's Your Number? .......................$ 10.3 million

Walt Disney Co released "Real Steel" and "The Lion King 3-D."

"Dolphin Tale" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.

Lions Gate Entertainment distributed "Abduction."

"Ides of March," "Moneyball" and "Courageous" were released by units of Sony Corp. Privately held Summit Entertainment distributed "50/50," and News Corp's 20th Century Fox released "What's Your Number?"

"Dream House" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Doina Chiacu)