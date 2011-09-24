Actor Brad Pitt, who stars as Oakland Athletics' general manager Billy Beane, arrives for the world premiere of the film ''Moneyball'' in Oakland, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - A movie about a mid-market baseball team winning its division 10 years ago with some nifty backroom player analysis is about to win the weekend box office.

Of course, having Brad Pitt around certainly isn't hurting Sony's "Moneyball," which, according to early domestic box office returns, is on a pace to exceed $23 million this weekend.

Warner Bros./Alcon Entertainment's "Dolphin Tale" looks like it will finish in a strong second place, pacing at around $20 million and also slightly above pre-release projections.

In third place, Disney continues to generate nifty found money with its 3D re-release of "The Lion King" -- the animated classic is on pace for around $18 million, according to early data.

Two other new releases, Lionsgate's "Abduction" and Open Road's "Killer Elite," are both on pace to meet low-end projections of around $12 million - $13 million.