LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - "Lockout" and "Woman Thou Art Loosed" led the indie newcomers in a weekend marked by the Weinstein Co.'s expansion of "Bully" into 158 theaters with a PG-13 rating.

Open Road distributed "Lockout," a sci-fi thriller starring Guy Pearce, for FilmDistrict under a service deal. The movie, released in 2,308 locations, brought in $6.3 million for ninth place overall, according to Rentrak estimates.

FilmDistrict picked up the $20 million movie from Luc Besson's EuropaCorp. A spokeswoman said audiences skewed 65 percent male, with the age breakdown close to 50-50 those under and over age 25.

Code Black Entertainment's "Woman Thou Art Loosed" brought in more than $650,000 from 102 locations. The movie, about secrets that come to light when a couple's daughter is kidnapped, stars Blair Underwood and Sharon Leal.

"Bully," meanwhile, grossed $534,000 in its first major expansion. The documentary, subject of a major ratings battle between the Weinstein Co. and the MPAA, was originally released unrated in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto after the label lost its campaign to reverse the original R rating.

Weinstein Co. removed several curse words to get the lower rating, which will enable more youngsters to see the movie.

"We're pretty pleased with the numbers," Erik Lomis, president of Weinstein Co. theatrical distribution, told TheWrap. "It's a little doc that got a lot of publicity because of the ratings battle and the issue."

He said that the number of group ticket sale inquiries shot up once the lower rating was secured. The company expects strong mid-week sales from church and scout organizations, and plans on adding another 42 markets next week.

"We're excited," Lomis enthused. "We know the message resonates really well."

The documentary, and the bullying issue it highlights, got the "South Park" treatment this week.