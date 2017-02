LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Reviews were mixed, but Clint Eastwood's "J. Edgar" is off to a strong start.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a glowering, sexually repressed J. Edgar Hoover, the biopic of the FBI chief premiered Wednesday to $53,000 in seven locations. That averaged out to more than $7,600 a theater -- an impressive haul for a hump day.

The Oscar hopeful is being released by Warner Brothers and was filmed for $35 million.