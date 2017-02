Actors Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Armie Hammer (C) pose with director Clint Eastwood at the opening night gala for AFI Fest 2011 with the premiere of their film ''J. Edgar'' in Hollywood November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Reviews were mixed, but Clint Eastwood's "J. Edgar" is off to a strong start.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a glowering, sexually repressed J. Edgar Hoover, the biopic of the FBI chief premiered Wednesday to $53,000 in seven locations. That averaged out to more than $7,600 a theater -- an impressive haul for a hump day.

The Oscar hopeful is being released by Warner Brothers and was filmed for $35 million.