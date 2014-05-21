Yahoo cyber indictment shows Kremlin, hackers working hand-in-hand
(Story corrects first name of U.S. Senator Warner to Mark, not John in 15th paragraph of March 15th item.)
BP Plc (BP.L) on Wednesday said it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a court ruling concerning the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which forces the company to pay some businesses for economic damages without the businesses having to prove the spill caused their losses.
On Monday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans refused to disturb a March ruling from a three-judge panel over how to compensate businesses.
BP has said paying such claims could push the estimated $9.2 billion cost of its settlement with those businesses, which the company helped negotiate, significantly higher.
"No company would agree to pay for losses that it did not cause, and BP certainly did not when it entered into this settlement," the company said. BP will ask the 5th Circuit not to require it to make business economic loss payments while it appeals.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)
(Story corrects first name of U.S. Senator Warner to Mark, not John in 15th paragraph of March 15th item.)
LONDON The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.
SINGAPORE The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.