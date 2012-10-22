Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
LONDON BP said on Monday that it had no problems with its hydrocracker at the Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany.
Trade sources had earlier said the 265,000 barrels-per-day refinery had been affected by an outage in a hydrocracker. The refinery is jointly owned by BP and Rosneft.
TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.
NEW YORK Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S. companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.