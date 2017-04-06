Goldman Sachs raises $7 billion for new private equity fund: sources
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
JAKARTA Oil major BP has signed an agreement with Indonesian petroleum and chemicals logistics company AKR Corporindo for the joint development of a "differentiated" domestic fuel retail business, BP said in a statement.
The joint venture will form a company, PT Aneka Petroindo Raya, which will operate as BP AKR Fuels Retail, and expects to open its first retail site in Indonesia in 2018, the statement said.
"We are delighted to be working with AKR to help meet Indonesia's growing demand for fuels and provide superior convenience offers," BP downstream chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
TOKYO/SEOUL A Japanese government-led consortium bidding for Toshiba Corp's chip business will include South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc, sources familiar with the matter said – a move likely to add firepower to the group's bid in the hotly contested auction.
NEW YORK Former Nasdaq Inc Chief Executive Robert Greifeld will become chairman of trading firm Virtu Financial Inc's board after the company completes its $1.4 billion takeover of rival KCG Holdings Inc .