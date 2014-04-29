A BP logo is seen in front of an apartment block near a petrol station in Moscow October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON British oil firm BP (BP.L) posted quarterly profit slightly above forecasts and upped its dividend for the second time in six months, in line with a pledge made earlier this year to focus on returning more cash to shareholders.

The company on Tuesday posted underlying replacement cost profit of $3.2 billion (1.9 billion pounds), down from $4.2 billion in the same period a year ago, but slightly ahead of a consensus forecast of $3.1 billion.

BP also said it would raise its quarterly dividend to 9.75 cents per share, 8.3 percent higher than a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)