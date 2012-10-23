Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
MOSCOW Rosneft (ROSN.MM) CEO Igor Sechin said the company saw operational synergies of $3-$5 billion from a takeover of rival oil company TNK-BP TNBP.MM through a $55 billion buyout of BP (BP.L) and its partners.
"We believe that the overall synergy effect from optimisation of current upstream, refining and marketing projects can be calculated at $3-$5 billion," Sechin told a conference call.
He said no discussion on a buyout of minority shareholders in TNK-BP Holding TNBP.MM, a listed unit of BP's joint venture with four Russian billionaires, had been held.
Sechin's remark sent shares in TNK-BP Holding, which has a free float of around 5 percent, down by up to 7 percent.
"This question has not been discussed," Sechin said. "We have not taken on any obligations ... nobody proposed this to us."
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.