Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
MOSCOW The consortium representing four billionaire shareholders who own half of TNK-BP (BP.L) declined to comment on Friday on BP's (BP.L) announcement that it would seek to sell its 50 percent stake in the Anglo-Russian oil company.
"No comment for now," a representative of Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) said in an emailed response to a Reuters inquiry.
A spokesman for state-controlled oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said it had no information on any bid approach for BP's stake in TNK-BP, after the British oil major said it had received unsolicited approaches and intended to pursue a potential sale.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.