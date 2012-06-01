Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
BERLIN Russian state oil firm Rosneft has not considered buying BP's one-half stake in oil venture TNK-BP, CEO Igor Sechin said on Friday, after the British oil major said it had received a bid approach.
"We never thought about this," said Sechin, who was visiting the German capital, Berlin, with President Vladimir Putin.
Asked by reporters whether Rosneft, or state energy holding company Rosneftegaz, might buy BP's TNK-BP stake, Sechin said it would be necessary to study the market impact of BP's announcement.
"We need to study all information and only then take a decision," he told reporters.
Separately, a spokesman for Rosneftegaz - which owns a controlling stake in Rosneft - declined to comment on the matter.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski and Melissa Akin, Writing by Douglas Busvine)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.