MILAN A private equity fund which has bought 2.7 percent of Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI and could raise its stake to just under 10 percent has the backing of the bank's controlling union shareholders, the head of the union association said.

Alessandro Dall'Asta, who heads the powerful "Friends of Bipiemme" association of union and employee shareholders, said the group had contacted Investindustrial for an investment in the undercapitalised Italian mid-tier lender.

A source close to the matter had earlier told Reuters that Investindustrial, headed by Andrea Bonomi, was considering raising its stake to 9.9 percent -- just under the threshold of 10 percent for which Bank of Italy authorization is required.

"We met Bonomi and we sensed there was something new about him," Dall'Asta told reporters. "We had sought him out to win back the 'Milan-ness' of the bank. For now we like his project, he is a very well received candidate," he said.

The "Friends of Bipiemme" association owns less than 4 percent of the bank but controls shareholder meetings because of a one-head-one-vote rule in BPM's bylaws.

An internal document published last week by Italian daily La Repubblica showed the association decided on key issues at the bank such as promotions.

Shares in BPM have risen sharply in the last week as the market speculated about funds investing in an 800 million euro capital increase approved by the lender's board last week.

On Tuesday, the stock was up 0.7 percent at 1.77 euros, while the European banking index .SX7P was down 4.3 percent.

"Bonomi is mulling building a significant stake, just under 10 percent," the source close to the matter told Reuters.

"Bonomi is investing alone at the moment but other Milan investors could be brought on board later."

BANK OF ITALY CONCERN

A key question is whether the Bank of Italy, which has criticized Pop Milano for its opaque governance and the disproportionate influence of the Friends of Bipiemme, will let Investindustrial or other private equity funds build big stakes in the bank.

The central bank has also expressed concerns over the bank's liquidity and exposure to risky loans. Provisions for bad loans doubled to 70.6 million euros in the second quarter of 2011.

In a statement after a board meeting, Pop Milano denied press reports that the central bank -- which carried out an audit of Pop Milano in March -- had again sent its inspectors to the lender.

However Dall'Asta confirmed reports that Italian market regulator Consob has asked for information from the "Friends" association to investigate whether any shareholder agreements were in place.

"Consob routinely makes these requests and it is understandable that it would do so at a time like this," he said.

Last week a source told Reuters that Italian private equity fund Clessidra was also considering taking part in the bank's capital increase. However, Dall'Asta told reporters the Friends of Bipiemme had neither contacted nor met the head of Clessidra.

BPM's board last Tuesday proposed a dual board governance system in a move to make management more independent from shareholders, as requested by the Bank of Italy after an audit earlier this year.

But critics say the reform is only superficial and the union shareholders will still be pulling the strings.

(Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Luca Trogni and Helen Massy-Beresford)