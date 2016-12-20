Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
FRANKFURT Roof tile maker Braas Monier (BMSA.DE) said on Tuesday its board had approved plans to issue 3.9 million new shares to its stockholders and pay a special dividend, part of its agreement to be taken over by U.S. rival Standard Industries [GAFCO.UL].
Braas on Sunday agreed to be taken over by Standard Industries, ending its resistance to the bid after the U.S. group raised its offer, valuing the company at around $1.2 billion.
Standard Industries is offering 25.27 euros a share, which Braas said works out to about 28.50 euros per share including the bonus share issue and an interim dividend of 0.64 euros a share.
The dividend will be paid on Jan. 5, Braas said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics and wireless communications industries, is in talks to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia , according to people familiar with the matter.