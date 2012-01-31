SAO PAULO Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA)(BBD.N) plans to step up lending this year on hopes that a recovering economy will help boost demand for consumer and corporate credit.

The bank, based in Osasco, Brazil, forecasts credit growth of 18 percent to 22 percent this year, up from 17.1 percent in 2011. It had forecast growth of 15 percent to 19 percent for 2011.

"We are confident that credit will respond this year to the wide array of policy steps being taken by the government," Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on a conference call. Those policies include rising public investment, tax reductions and interest-rate cuts.

Earlier in the day, Bradesco, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank after Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA)(ITUB.N), reported a lower fourth-quarter profit that missed the analysts' average estimate as surging expenses and provisions for bad loans overshadowed a jump in interest, investment banking and trading-related income.

Results for Bradesco and smaller rival Banco Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA), which also reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, are throwing cold water on expectations that 2012 could be a year of recovery for the nation's lenders.

Bradesco's earnings miss, as well as concerns that overly optimistic views on credit growth could mean smaller profit growth this year, led the bank's shares to post their steepest intraday drop since September 23. The company's preferred stock shed 3.2 percent to 31.39 reais.

The stock is down 4.9 percent for the past 12 months.

"Bradesco's weak results could be a prelude for what is yet to come during this earnings season," Credit Suisse Group analysts led by Marcelo Telles said in a note to clients.

Ambitious credit growth estimates could hamper profitability in an environment of declining borrowing costs, analysts said. Bradesco management expects net interest margin to expand between 10 percent and 14 percent this year, which Telles and his team dubbed "modest."

"Rather than the quarter's miss, we believe market participants will focus on Bradesco's guidance for 2012 ... which we think may lead to mixed feelings for bank shares," Barclays Capital senior banking analyst Roberto Attuch wrote in a note to clients.

Brazil's banking industry, the nation's most profitable, struggled last year after President Dilma Rousseff's government sought to stifle excess credit growth that had stoked inflation and fears of an asset bubble. Policymakers have reversed course since August, when Europe's debt crisis worsened and slowed down global growth.

Bradesco's fourth-quarter recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, rose 3.2 percent to 2.771 billion reais ($1.58 billion) from a year earlier. A Reuters poll of eight analysts forecast, on average, earnings of 2.922 billion reais.

COSTLY EXPANSION

Bradesco's loan book rose to 345.724 billion reais from 295.197 billion reais a year earlier. In the third quarter, the bank's total loans outstanding stood at 332.335 billion reais.

The earnings report showed a slight deterioration in nonperforming loans in the fourth quarter, putting into question recent comments by industry leaders and sector data pointing to a stabilizing trend in defaults.

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, edged higher slightly in the fourth quarter. They accounted for 3.9 percent of total loans at the end of December, compared with 3.8 percent three months earlier and 3.6 percent a year earlier.

Defaults may tick up a little in the first half of the year, before stabilizing, outgoing Chief Financial Officer Domingos de Abreu said on the call. He will take over Bradesco's retail banking unit.

Net income fell 8.7 percent to 2.726 billion reais in the fourth quarter from 2.987 billion reais a year earlier and slid 3.2 percent from 2.815 billion reais in the third quarter.

The results reflect the costs of Bradesco's expansion of its branch network and investment in technology to catch up with larger rivals. Analysts expect expansion to boost payroll expenses and weigh on margins in coming years.

Return on equity, a measure of profitability in the banking industry, slid to 21.3 percent in the fourth quarter from 22.2 percent a year earlier and 22.4 percent in the third quarter. The indicator was expected at 21.7 percent, according to the Reuters poll.

Administrative and payroll expenses jumped 17.8 percent, and provisions for bad loans climbed 15.9 percent year on year. In contrast, revenue from loan and trading-related activities rose 13.8 percent.

Operational expenses, which comprise the most significant sales, general and administrative expenses, including payroll, should rise between 8 percent and 12 percent this year, the bank said. Expenses rose 16.3 percent last year.

Impairment and asset sales charges hurt recurring profit by 3.2 percent from the third quarter, the bank noted.

Net profit rose 14.2 percent to 11.198 billion reais for the whole year. The bank will propose to pay shareholders 151.29 million reais in dividends stemming from last year's profits, according to a separate filing.

Executives also said an abnormal surge in traffic at the company's website on Tuesday had halted online banking services for a short period. They declined to say whether it was an attack by the same hackers that hampered Itau Unibanco's website on Monday.

($1=1.75 reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jane Merriman, John Wallace and Lisa Von Ahn)