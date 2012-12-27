Making 'Final Portrait' was as difficult as Giacometti's painting: Tucci
BERLIN If you want a taste of the psychological and physical strain that comes with posing for one of the 20th century greatest painters, then go watch "Final Portrait".
LOS ANGELES R&B singer and actress Brandy Norwood is engaged to music executive Ryan Press, a spokeswoman for the singer said on Thursday.
This will be the first marriage for the singer, who goes by the moniker Brandy. Press is an executive with music publisher Warner/Chappell Music. A date for the wedding has not been announced publicly.
Norwood, 33, has a 10-year-old daughter with her former boyfriend, music producer Robert Smith.
Norwood has starred in numerous television and films since the 1990s and is best known as the lead character in the popular television series "Moesha" from 1996-2001 on the now-defunct channel UPN.
She also scored a hit song in 1998 with "The Boy is Mine," a collaboration with the singer Monica, which garnered the pair a Grammy award. Brandy released her sixth studio album "Two Eleven" in October this year.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and David Brunnstrom)
LOS ANGELES E.L. James, the British author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.
BERLIN Actor and activist Richard Gere said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump has managed to merge the meaning of the words "refugee" and "terrorist" in the minds of many Americans.