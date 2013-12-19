BRASILIA Brazil's airline pilots, copilots and flight attendants called off a strike planned for Friday after reaching a deal with employers over wages and working conditions, the union representing plane crews said on Thursday.

The workers agreed to a wage hike of 5.6 percent and several other benefits like a salary floor for copilots and better layover conditions for crew members returning from maternity leave, the union said in a statement.

The strike would have meant chaos at already strained airports in major Brazilian cities just ahead of the Christmas holiday, which is the busiest traveling season in the country.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)